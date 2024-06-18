Cape ANN Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.6% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,847,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,651,000 after acquiring an additional 149,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,826 shares of company stock valued at $475,376,178 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $885.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $892.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $788.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.