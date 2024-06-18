Cape ANN Savings Bank Purchases 81 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.5% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.13 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.98 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

