Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $9,693,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $4,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $192,896,000 after acquiring an additional 498,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.