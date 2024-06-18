Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 14.3% in May

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 590,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $415.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.95 and a 200-day moving average of $357.62. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

