Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.68 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

