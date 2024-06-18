Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %
TXN opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.05.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
