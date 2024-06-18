Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $3,953.07 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,605.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,957.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,674.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3,580.27.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

