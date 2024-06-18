Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $200.89 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.26 and its 200-day moving average is $201.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

