Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
