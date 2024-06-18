Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $1,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 78.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 53,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

