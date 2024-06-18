Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chemed by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,592 shares of company stock worth $13,424,584 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHE opened at $538.66 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $570.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.38.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

