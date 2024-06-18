Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.59. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

