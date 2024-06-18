Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of $957.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.39. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

