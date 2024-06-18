Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 71,950.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $142.40 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

