Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,038,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Paylocity by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 42,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 353,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after acquiring an additional 122,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.70. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $135.76 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.69.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

