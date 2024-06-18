China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,688,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,091,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,626.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

