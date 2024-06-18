Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 36 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,181.85.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $3,369.14 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,384.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2,724.52. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

