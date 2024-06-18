Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De Sells 54,654 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.5 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

