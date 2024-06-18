Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $231.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

