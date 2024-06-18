Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.27% of Getty Realty worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

GTY stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.