Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Black Hills worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Black Hills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after buying an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 640.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 221,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKH opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

