Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,956,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,934,000 after acquiring an additional 639,723 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,762,000 after acquiring an additional 431,597 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
