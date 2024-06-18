Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 430.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDY opened at $535.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.86.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

