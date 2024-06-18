Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $433.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

