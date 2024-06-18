Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

