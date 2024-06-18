Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,016 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,298,000 after acquiring an additional 207,019 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

