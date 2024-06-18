Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $742,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539,682 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IDEX by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $200.29 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

