Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

CNX stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

