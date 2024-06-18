Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,174 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.54 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

About MarketAxess



MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

