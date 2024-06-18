Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases New Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 101,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

