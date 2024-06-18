Constellation Software Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $2,730.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,718.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,674.72. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,917.16 and a 52 week high of $2,942.44.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 77.67%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

