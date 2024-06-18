Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 1.378 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$3,771.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3,717.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3,622.92. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,585.25 and a 1 year high of C$3,882.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67 shares in the company, valued at C$253,737.71. In other Constellation Software news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,008.33.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

