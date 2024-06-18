Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNSWF opened at $2,730.54 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,917.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,942.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,718.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,674.72.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 77.67%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

