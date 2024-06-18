Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Raises Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.378 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,771.15 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,585.25 and a 52-week high of C$3,882.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3,717.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3,622.92.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,008.33.

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at C$253,737.71. In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

