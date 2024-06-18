ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 307.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.90).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 323 ($4.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 3.8 %

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 244.20 ($3.10) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.20 ($3.75). The firm has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,884.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

(Get Free Report

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.