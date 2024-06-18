Cooksen Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

