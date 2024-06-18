Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 978,500 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 216,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 126.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 119,279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 63.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

