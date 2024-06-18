CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,277,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,558,000 after buying an additional 1,437,300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,268,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,423,000 after buying an additional 1,567,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.