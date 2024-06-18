CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in NOV were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NOV by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 454,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NYSE NOV opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

