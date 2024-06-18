CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $699,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

