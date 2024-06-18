CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

