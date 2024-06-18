CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $781.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $790.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

