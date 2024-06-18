CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,230 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

