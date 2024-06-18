CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.6% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $14,847,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,651,000 after acquiring an additional 149,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,826 shares of company stock worth $475,376,178. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $885.01 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $892.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $788.10 and its 200 day moving average is $721.39. The company has a market capitalization of $841.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

