Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 4,000 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,928,420.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Team alerts:

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 2,800 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $20,496.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 6,122 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 12,857 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $91,284.70.

On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,580 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $31,602.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,342 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82.

Team Price Performance

NYSE:TISI opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TISI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.