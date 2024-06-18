Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Holdings Cut by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 835.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125,220 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 12,272,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,690,000 after purchasing an additional 904,065 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $31,102,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $18,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coupang Stock Performance
NYSE CPNG opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Coupang Company Profile
Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
Read More
