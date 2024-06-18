Cove Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,630 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

