Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,000. Apple makes up approximately 9.5% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 251,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $6,649,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 2.0 %

AAPL opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

