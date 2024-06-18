Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $293.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.24 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.83 and a 200-day moving average of $337.96.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $17.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

