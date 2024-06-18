Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 766 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:FJAN opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $761.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.