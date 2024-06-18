Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 766 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %
BATS:FJAN opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $761.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
